Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.58.

REGN opened at $520.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $555.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

