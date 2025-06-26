Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,099 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $135,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE CB opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.87 and its 200 day moving average is $281.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
