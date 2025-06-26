Best Energy Stocks To Watch Today – June 23rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, AltC Acquisition, Oklo, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are equity shares of companies involved in producing, refining, distributing or generating power from resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, nuclear or renewable sources. Their performance tends to track global commodity prices, geopolitical events and regulatory shifts that affect supply and demand. Investors evaluate these stocks by considering factors like exploration success, production costs, technological innovation and shifts in energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $25.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.70. The stock had a trading volume of 121,261,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,276,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.28. 7,108,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,384,031. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,219,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627,744. The company has a market capitalization of $488.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.95. 15,026,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.53. 12,122,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,004,541. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $73.55.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,292,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,156. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.58.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $44.90. 12,905,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,529,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87.

