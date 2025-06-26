AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 6,761 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $46,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Waste Management by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 34,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

