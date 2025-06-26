Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 3,465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

