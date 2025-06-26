Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $559.72 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $531.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

