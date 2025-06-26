Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $609.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

