Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 188.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Family Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $609.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $591.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $581.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

