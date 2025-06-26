First Pacific Financial Has $80,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1,625.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.