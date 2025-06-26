ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,517 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $51,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $815.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $729.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.87.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

