American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $308.73 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.36 and a 200-day moving average of $288.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Baird R W raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

