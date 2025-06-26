Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lessened by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.17, for a total value of $10,486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,393,429.84. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,468 shares of company stock valued at $74,670,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $264.65 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $269.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.48 and a 200 day moving average of $213.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

