McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,789 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of McKesson worth $119,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of MCK opened at $719.18 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $733.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $710.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.18.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.
Insider Activity
In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,840.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
