Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

