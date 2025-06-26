TSA Wealth Managment LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,642 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.2% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,946,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

