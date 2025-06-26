GenTrust LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,231 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.3% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $48,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,001,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

