Omnia Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $201,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 352.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $342.72 on Thursday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.71 and its 200 day moving average is $312.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

