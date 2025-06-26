SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

