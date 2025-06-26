Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 95,392 Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,000. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

