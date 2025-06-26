Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,064,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,236,000 after buying an additional 100,865 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $430.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $431.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

