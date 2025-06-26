Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,489,000 after acquiring an additional 108,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $185.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.81. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $327.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

