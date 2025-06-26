Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is TI Trust Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

