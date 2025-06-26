CI&T’s (CINT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CI&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.16.

CINT opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. CI&T has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $775.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.21.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.48 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CI&T by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

