48,552 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $19,708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

