Balefire LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,686.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

GSST opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

