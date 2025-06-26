Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC grew its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Desjardins began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $72.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

