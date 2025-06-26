Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1,328.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $354,606.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,844.37. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $421,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,917,535.36. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,898,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $164.16 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

