BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 64,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 45,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 63,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

BDJ opened at $8.69 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

