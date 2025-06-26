Western Financial Corp CA Purchases 106 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRN. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $152.76 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $180.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

