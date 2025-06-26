Balefire LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Balefire LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Balefire LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Down 0.6%

DDM opened at $93.41 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a market cap of $406.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

