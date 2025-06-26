GenTrust LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. GenTrust LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $370.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

