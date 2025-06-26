Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Decreased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Arista Networks by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,690 shares of company stock worth $14,525,085. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.87.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:ANET opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

