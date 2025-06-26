Critical Survey: Mission Produce (AVO) versus Its Rivals

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mission Produce to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mission Produce and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $1.23 billion $36.70 million 24.04 Mission Produce Competitors $5.34 billion $126.40 million 7.94

Mission Produce’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mission Produce. Mission Produce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Mission Produce has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Produce’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mission Produce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce 2.63% 7.82% 4.56% Mission Produce Competitors -398.52% -71.29% -15.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Mission Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mission Produce and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mission Produce Competitors 315 682 953 34 2.36

Mission Produce currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.95%. As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Mission Produce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Mission Produce beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

