KPP Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.