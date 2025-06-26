Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.04 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manolete Partners had a return on equity of 109.76% and a net margin of 180.12%.

Manolete Partners Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of MANO opened at GBX 94 ($1.28) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. Manolete Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 72 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($2.05).

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

About Manolete Partners

(Get Free Report)

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.