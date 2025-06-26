6,395 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 138,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,038,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

