Balefire LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Balefire LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.4% of Balefire LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

