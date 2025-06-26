Atala Financial Inc Buys 35,600 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Atala Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 553.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 49.9% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 66,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

