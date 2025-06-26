Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.
About Corus Entertainment
