Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

