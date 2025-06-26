PDS Planning Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
