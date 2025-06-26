Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IONS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

IONS opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

