Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.