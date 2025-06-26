AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $415.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.05. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

