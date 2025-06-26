Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is Haven Global Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Haven Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,091 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco accounts for 3.9% of Haven Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Haven Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 26.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

About Itau Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.