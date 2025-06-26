Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $2,800,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $269.87.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,468 shares of company stock valued at $74,670,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.