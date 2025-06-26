Aspetuck Financial Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspetuck Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1%

CMCSA opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

