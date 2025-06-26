Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $241.06 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,277 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Boston Scientific worth $241,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.