Western Financial Corp CA Has $1.78 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 732.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Ashley Still sold 2,495 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $561,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,125. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,248 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total value of $289,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,852.10. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,127 shares of company stock worth $67,346,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 1.5%

DoorDash stock opened at $232.68 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $238.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 302.19 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.