Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Invesco LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

