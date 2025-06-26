Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $127.34 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

